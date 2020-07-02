Ballad Health CEO releases statement thanking Gov. Lee for signing order giving liability protection to healthcare workers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health has released a statement after Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order giving liability protection to healthcare workers in the state amid the pandemic.

The statement from Ballad Health CEO and Chairman Alan Levine thanks Governor Lee for the signing of the order.

Levine said healthcare workers should only have to worry about their patients instead of lawsuits.

You can read the whole statement below:

“Ballad Health applauds Governor Lee for recognizing that all healthcare providers – doctors, nurses, hospitals, long term care facilities – are working diligently to serve and protect our patients. This novel coronavirus presents many challenges, and our focus needs to remain on the health and safety of our patients and our staff. We are committed to providing the best care in a safe environment. And we are incredibly grateful to Governor Lee for recognizing that our doctors and nurses should worry first and only about our patients and not lawsuits.” Alan Levine

