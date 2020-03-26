1  of  3
Asheville Outlets set to temporarily close March 27

by: News Channel 11 Staff

(WJHL)- Officials with the Asheville Outlets said they plan to close temporarily starting March 27.

In a release, Asheville Outlets officials said in part, “Asheville Outlets will temporarily close beginning Friday, March 27th through Wednesday, April 8, 2020 with plans to reopen as soon as the present ban has been lifted.”

That release did say essential retailers will remain open including Dollar Tree, Sportsman’s Warehouse and Uniform Destination.

The Outlets are closing in accordance with guidelines issued by Buncombe County, North Carolina officials.

The closure, as outlined in the e-mail, is planned from March 27 through April 8.

