Asheville Outlets: ‘Over a dozen retailers and eateries’ to begin reopening May 9

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL)- Officials with the Asheville Outlets announced that more than a dozen stores and eateries will begin reopening May 9.

In the release, “Acropolis, China Max, Beef Jerky, Fragrance Outlet, Kirkland’s, Le Creuset, Lindt Chocolate, Monogram Asheville, Pandora, Rack Room Shoes, Skechers, Sportsman’s Warehouse, iSmashed, VF Outlet, Waterworks, West Elm and Workshop Tools will all open this Saturday.”

We’re told additional store announcements will be coming soon.

Asheville Outlets hours will be the following:

Monday-Saturday: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Sunday: Noon- 6 p.m.

