Appalachian Trail Conservancy issues coronavirus guidelines for hikers

(WJHL) – The Appalachian Trail Conservancy, the group which preserves and manages the A.T., has issued guidelines for hikers in the wake of the COVID-19, or coronavirus, pandemic.

“For Appalachian Trail hikers, distancing yourself from other and maintaining good hygiene is the best defense for reducing your chance of contracting any illness,” the release stated.

The ATC asked hikers to avoid sharing food, keep their distance from others and to not gather in groups along the A.T.

They also asked that any hiker diagnosed with COVID-19 while on the trail to file an incident report.

The ATC’s guidelines also address the volunteers which provide trail magic and maintenance along the trail. They ask those volunteers to minimize carpooling, working in groups smaller than 12 people and avoid sharing tools and equipment if possible.

You can read the full Appalachian Trail Conservancy COVID-19 release here.