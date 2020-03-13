All TWRA firing ranges closed indefinitely due to virus concerns

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has closed all of its firing ranges after Governor Bill Lee declared a state of emergency on Thursday.

A release from TWRA says the ranges are closing across the state to “facilitate the treatment and containment of COVID-19.”

The TWRA has four ranges in the Tri-Cities region, classified as North Cherokee WMA Ranges.

Those ranges include:

Jacobs Creek – Denton Valley Road, Sullivan Co. (423) 735-1500

Pond Mountain – Hwy. 321, Carter Co. (423) 735-1500

Scioto – Scioto Road, Unicoi Co. (423) 735-1500

Bubbling Springs – Hwy. 107, Cocke Co. (423) 638-4109

You can find more information on the TWRA’s firing ranges by clicking here.

TWRA has also closed all of its hunter education classes as a precaution.