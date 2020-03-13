All TWRA firing ranges closed indefinitely due to virus concerns

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has closed all of its firing ranges after Governor Bill Lee declared a state of emergency on Thursday.
A release from TWRA says the ranges are closing across the state to “facilitate the treatment and containment of COVID-19.”
The TWRA has four ranges in the Tri-Cities region, classified as North Cherokee WMA Ranges.
Those ranges include:
- Jacobs Creek – Denton Valley Road, Sullivan Co. (423) 735-1500
- Pond Mountain – Hwy. 321, Carter Co. (423) 735-1500
- Scioto – Scioto Road, Unicoi Co. (423) 735-1500
- Bubbling Springs – Hwy. 107, Cocke Co. (423) 638-4109
You can find more information on the TWRA’s firing ranges by clicking here.
TWRA has also closed all of its hunter education classes as a precaution.