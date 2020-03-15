Closings & Delays
All Sullivan County school districts to close for two weeks

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — All Sullivan County school districts are closing for two weeks for preventative measures regarding COVID-19, according to Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Andy True.

This two-week closure includes Bristol City Schools, Kingsport City Schools, and Sullivan County Schools.

This decision came after school officials met with the Sullivan County Health Department about how the novel coronavirus affects school operations.

