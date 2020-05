ABINGDON, Va (WJHL)- A policy requiring those 10 and older to wear masks in public places took effect in Virginia today.

News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck spoke with shoppers and a local business for their honest reactions on the first day of the mask mandate.

