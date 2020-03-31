86 Vanderbilt University Medical Center employees have tested positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed that as of Monday afternoon, 86 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

More than 20,000 people work at the medical center.

Vanderbilt says some of the employees have recovered and are even back to work. The rest are self-isolating at home. None were hospitalized.

In addition to handling nearly half of all COVID-19 tests in the state, Vanderbilt is working on an antibody-based treatment, as well.

