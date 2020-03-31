Coronavirus Hotlines

Local Coronavirus Updates

National Coronavirus Updates

Stronger Together

86 Vanderbilt University Medical Center employees have tested positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: WKRN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed that as of Monday afternoon, 86 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.  

More than 20,000 people work at the medical center. 

Vanderbilt says some of the employees have recovered and are even back to work. The rest are self-isolating at home. None were hospitalized.  

In addition to handling nearly half of all COVID-19 tests in the state, Vanderbilt is working on an antibody-based treatment, as well.  

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss