75 COVID-19 cases, 270 in isolation at University of Tennessee ahead of semester start

According to the latest data listed on the university’s coronavirus information page, 66 students and nine employees have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 270 people in self-isolation as of Monday.

On August 12, there were 28 active COVID-19 cases the university with 150 people in self-isolation.

On Monday, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said 23 football players had tested positive for COVID-19 since returning to campus in June for workouts. Pruitt said the majority of cases came after players left campus during an 8-day period around the Fourth of July holiday. He said the team’s positivity rate is under 2%.

Fall semester classes are set to start on Wednesday, August 19.

