7 children, 2 staff members at Smoky Mountain Children’s Home in Sevierville test positive for COVID-19

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 7 children and 2 staff members at Smoky Mountain Children’s Home tested positive COVID-19, according to the executive director.

Dr Walt Mauldin said the children’s age range from 12-17.

Mauldin said those infected have been quarantined and are experiencing mild symptoms.

“Since early March, the SMCH campus has been closed to visitors, and we had hoped out campus would not be affected by this virus,” Mauldin said. “All of us are thankful and appreciative for everyone’s continued support.”

