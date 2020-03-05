31 songs to wash your hands to while preventing spread of coronavirus

A September 7, 2009 photo illustration shows a woman washing her hands in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Regular hand-washing has been recommended by public heath officials as a way of preventing the spread of the swine flu(H1N1). Some 2,000 students at Washington State University have reported symptoms of swine flu, university officials said, in one of the largest reported outbreaks of the virus on a US college campus. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(KDVR) – The best way to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus is still with good old water and soap.

The CDC advises that people wash their hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching their face, cover their mouth when sneezing or coughing, and regularly clean surfaces.

We came up with a list of songs that have choruses that are at least 20 seconds long to help you enjoy your hand washing.