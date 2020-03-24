197th Peters Hollow Egg Fight postponed until next year

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the first time in almost 200 years, a popular Easter tradition has been canceled until 2021.

The annual “Peters Hollow Egg Fight” in the Stoney Creek community has been postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a letter from Norman Peters, “it is with tremendous regret we have to announce that the 197th Peters Hollow Egg Fight will not take place Easter Sunday, April 12th, 2020 and will be postponed to 2021. Peters, and his family have discussed this and feel this decision is in the best interest of the health of all family and friends during this unprecedented time for our community, country and world. We realize that many people start saving eggs weeks before the event, so we wanted to get this information out as soon as possible. Look forward to seeing you Easter Sunday 2021 for the 197th event. The Peters Hollow Egg Fight has always been held through snow storms, wind storms, freezing weather and continuous rain but this will be the first postponed since the fight started in 1823.”

“People look forward to seeing their kin folks on Easter Sunday, many travel from other states to visit and carry on the tradition,” said Jamie Peters.

He also added many that if don’t come home for Christmas, they come home on Easter.

No one has ever won the main event three times in a row that we can find a record of. Several have won it twice, the last being Hannah Colbaugh.

Laura Baird who was last year winner will hold the title until the next Egg Fight which will be Sunday April 4th 2021.