WATCH: Winners announced for the 2020 Thanksgiving dinner giveaway with Food City!

by: News Channel 11 Staff

(WJHL)- Here are the list of winners for our 2020 Thanksgiving dinner giveaway with Food City. Congratulations to all of our winners! You can always stay up to date with the latest contests on WJHL.com by clicking HERE.

  • Tammy Rogers – Kingsport
  • Jim Boushley – Kingsport
  • Bonnie Shatley – Clintwood
  • Tammy Davenport – Fall Brach
  • Judy Kincaid – Elizabethton
  • Kimberly McMurray – Gate CIty
  • Linda Estes – Greeneville
  • Callie Thompson – Kingsport 
  • Lorrie Harris-Brown – Bristol
  • Jimmy Perkins – Elizabethton

Five of the winners were announced in the above video that aired on News Channel 11 at noon.

The other five winners were announced on ABC Tri-Cities at 12:30 in the video below!

