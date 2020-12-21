WATCH: Winners announced for the 11 Days of Christmas Giveaway!

(WJHL)- The following is a list of winners for our 2020 11 Days of Christmas Giveaway. Congratulations to all of our winners!
You can always stay up to date with the latest contests on WJHL.com by clicking HERE.
- Kathy Rowe- 4 tickets to Dollywood
- Carrie Lewis- 4 tickets to Anakeesta
- Amanda Kilgore- $100 gift card to Johnson City Ford
- Deana Graybeal- $500 gift card to Renovus Medical Spa
- Rhonda Wade- $100 gift card to JellyBeans Salon and Wig Boutique
- Nancy Pruitt- 1 grab and go Olive Oil Bag from Abingdon Olive Oil
- Christie Gillenwater- 1 $100 gift card to Bowman Jewelers
- Ashley Holtsclaw- 4 tickets to Wold Ridge Ski Resort
- Candy Robbins- 1 $100 gift card to East Coast Wings
- Scott Morgan- 1 $50 gift card to Total Hair and Body Medical, speatshirt and cap from Tennessee Hills Distillery
- Michelle Watts-1 $50 gift card to Gabriel’s Christmas, 1 $50 gift card to Tennessee Tails and Paws