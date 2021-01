JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- On Daytime Tri-Cities Friday, Amy Lynn headed to Food City in Johnson City to help announce the winners of the Food City Great Gas & Grocery Giveaway!

Adam South of Gray, Tennessee won $2,000 in Food City Gas Gift Cards!

Mark Leonard of Bristol won $5,200 in Food City Grocery Gift Cards!

You can always keep up with the latest contests on WJHL.com HERE.