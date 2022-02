(WJHL) – Below you will find a list of winners from all of the contests News Channel 11 contests in 2022.

Spread the Love Giveaway

Stacey Parker, Mountain City

Angel Shearl, Elizabethton

Sarah Taylor, Kingsport

Harmoni Milhorn, Piney Flats

Laban Peterson, Erwin

Pamela Foister, Mosheim

Wendy Leedy, Jonesborough