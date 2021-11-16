Which Tri-Cities restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving?

(WJHL) – With supply chain challenges and staffing shortages becoming the norm, News Channel 11 took the chance to reach out to Tri-Cities restaurants and compile some locations where you can find Thanksgiving dinner for sure.

Rain or Shine, All the Time

Waffle House – Open 24/7

Golden Corral – 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Perkin’s – 6 a.m. – Midnight

Shoney’s – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cracker Barrel – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with Thanksgiving Platter and limited dinner menu.

Johnson City

Wild Wing Café – 4 p.m. to around Midnight, depending on volume.

Bristol

Italiano Café – 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kingsport

Braeden’s BBQ – 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. pickup for Thanksgiving feasts ordered by Monday, Nov. 22.

If you know of or operate other businesses that will be open on Thanksgiving, feel free to send an email to WJHLWebteam@nexstar.tv, and the story will be updated.