Which Tri-Cities restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving?

(WJHL) – With supply chain challenges and staffing shortages becoming the norm, News Channel 11 took the chance to reach out to Tri-Cities restaurants and compile some locations where you can find Thanksgiving dinner for sure.
Rain or Shine, All the Time
- Waffle House – Open 24/7
- Golden Corral – 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Perkin’s – 6 a.m. – Midnight
- Shoney’s – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Cracker Barrel – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with Thanksgiving Platter and limited dinner menu.
Johnson City
- Wild Wing Café – 4 p.m. to around Midnight, depending on volume.
Bristol
- Italiano Café – 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Kingsport
- Braeden’s BBQ – 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. pickup for Thanksgiving feasts ordered by Monday, Nov. 22.
If you know of or operate other businesses that will be open on Thanksgiving, feel free to send an email to WJHLWebteam@nexstar.tv, and the story will be updated.