(WJHL) — From Red, White and Blue to a reptile boogaloo, the Tri-Cities are in for an exciting weekend. News Channel 11 has compiled a list of everything to visit the next two days.

Elizabethton July 4th Celebration

When: Saturday, July 2 beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Where: Covered Bridge Park

More: Activities include a bike ride, pup pageant, live performances and fireworks

Repticon

When: Saturday 9a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 10a.m.-4p.m.

Where: Holiday Inn Johnson City

More: Exotic Pet Vendors, Reptile Pet Supplies.

Jonesborough Days

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: Historic Jonesborough

More: Vendors, food, live entertainment, 4th annual Moon Pie Eating Contest, games and fireworks on Sunday

Kingsport Red, White & Boom

When: Saturday, July 2 beginning at 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Kingsport on Main Street near Centennial Park

More: Food trucks, live music and a fireworks display

LOVE SWVA Concert Series

When: Saturday, July 2. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Where: Outdoor amphitheater at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center in Heartwood

More: Kicks off with a special Independence Day concert featuring a 40-piece orchestra from Symphony of the Mountains.

Pennington Gap 80s-themed Independence Day Celebration

When: Saturday, July 2

Where: Leeman Field

More: Greenway 5K, pageants, bingo, wine and beer garden, disc golf tournament, car show, food trucks, swimming, river floating and fireworks.

Brews & Tunes

When: Sunday, July 3 at 4 p.m.

Where: International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough

Johnson City Doughboys vs. Greeneville Flyboys

When: Sunday, July 3

Where: TVA Credit Union Ballpark



