(WJHL) — From Red, White and Blue to a reptile boogaloo, the Tri-Cities are in for an exciting weekend. News Channel 11 has compiled a list of everything to visit the next two days.
Elizabethton July 4th Celebration
When: Saturday, July 2 beginning at 3:45 p.m.
Where: Covered Bridge Park
More: Activities include a bike ride, pup pageant, live performances and fireworks
Repticon
When: Saturday 9a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 10a.m.-4p.m.
Where: Holiday Inn Johnson City
More: Exotic Pet Vendors, Reptile Pet Supplies.
Jonesborough Days
When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: Historic Jonesborough
More: Vendors, food, live entertainment, 4th annual Moon Pie Eating Contest, games and fireworks on Sunday
Kingsport Red, White & Boom
When: Saturday, July 2 beginning at 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Kingsport on Main Street near Centennial Park
More: Food trucks, live music and a fireworks display
LOVE SWVA Concert Series
When: Saturday, July 2. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.
Where: Outdoor amphitheater at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center in Heartwood
More: Kicks off with a special Independence Day concert featuring a 40-piece orchestra from Symphony of the Mountains.
Pennington Gap 80s-themed Independence Day Celebration
When: Saturday, July 2
Where: Leeman Field
More: Greenway 5K, pageants, bingo, wine and beer garden, disc golf tournament, car show, food trucks, swimming, river floating and fireworks.
Brews & Tunes
When: Sunday, July 3 at 4 p.m.
Where: International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Greeneville Flyboys
When: Sunday, July 3
Where: TVA Credit Union Ballpark