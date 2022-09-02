Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

(WJHL) — Clouds and rain are forecasted for the upcoming weekend, so it may be best to stay indoors amid the scattered showers.

Despite the predicted weather, News Channel 11 will list all events — both indoor and outdoor — for those who don’t mind a little rain.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Doe Mountain Slobberknocker Harescramble

What: Dirt bike race

Where: Doe Mountain Adventure Center located at 1203 Harbin Hill Road in Mountain City

When: Check-in is 8 a.m.; pre-race meeting is at 10:30 a.m.; races begin by class at 11 a.m.

More: Prizes include $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place in the pro class. All other classes include $100 for first, $50 for second and $25 for third. More information is available here.

Washington County, Tennessee Heritage Fair

What: Bringing local heritage engagement to the public

Where: Downtown Jonesborough

When: 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.

More: Will include displays throughout the greenspace as well as artisans, musicians and crafts. The Central Christian Church will be turned into Artisans Village with basket weavers, chair makers and pottery makers. Sabine Social Society will host colonial dancing and games in front of the Christopher Taylor Cabin. Storytelling Park will have a history timeline dating from the Colonial Period to WWII.

Sol Slam Mountain Jam

What: Family-friendly camping music festival

Where: The banks of the Nolichucky river at USA Raft in Erwin

When: Sept. 2-4

ETSU open observatory

What: Free open-house event to gaze through top-of-the-line telescopes at the moon, stars and other planets

Where: Harry D. Powell Astronomical Observatory located at 1101 Narrow Lane in Johnson City

When: 8 p.m.

More: Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Mark Giroux will speak about some of the first results from the Webb telescope.

Sunday, Sept. 4

SCSO SWAT 5K Run / 2-mile Walk

What: Pet and family-friendly event to raise funds for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

Where: Begins at the sheriff’s office located at 140 Blountville Bypass

When: Begins at 6 p.m.

More: Participants can compete for the top three female and top three male awards in each age category as top overall female and male finisher. To register, click here.

Jonesborough Yoga in the Park

Where: Jonesborough Repertory Theatre located at 125 W. Main St.

When: 6-7 p.m.

Sensory Sensitive Sunday at Chuck E. Cheese

What: Meet up for East TN Autism Social Scene

Where: 3020 Peoples St. in Johnson City

When: 9 a.m. through noon