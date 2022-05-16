(WJHL) – After receiving several nominations for multiple breweries across the Tri-Cities region, viewer nominations were narrowed down to the four with the most.

The four finalists below received the most nominations for the Best Local Brewery. You can vote once per day until 11:59 p.m. on May 29. The winner will be announced after voting concludes and will be featured in an exclusive digital piece.

While several other local breweries came close in their number of nominations, these four received the most.

Michael Waltrip Brewing Co.

Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. is located in Bristol, Virginia and features a selection of the branded “Two-Time” lagers and ales. The only Virginia-based finalist bears the name of the former race car driver turned analyst and can be found at 221 Moore St.

Little Animals Brewery

Deriving its name from the archaic word “animalcule,” meaning microscopic animal, as a nod toward the yeast and bacteria used in brewing, Little Animals Brewery can be found in downtown Johnson City. Located at 324 E Main St., the brewery’s owners love is for “sour and funky beer,” according to their website.

Tennessee Hills Brewstillery

After the success of the TN Hills Distillery in Jonesborough, the owners found themselves expanding into Johnson City with the opening of the Tennessee Hills Brewstillery at 458 W Walnut St. The brewstillery offers choices ranging from IPAs to lagers.

Watauga Brewing Company

Known in part for its rooftop bar looking over Johnson City’s King Commons, Watauga Brewing Company’s taproom offers 16 beers including ales, stouts and seltzers. The brewery at 142 W Market St. is comprised of three floors: a taproom, a restaurant and the rooftop.