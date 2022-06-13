(WJHL) – After more than 600 nominations, only four competitors remain for the title of Best Local Burger.

Finalists were chosen based on their number of nominations, and these four received the most:

Voting begins at midnight Monday and continues until 11:59 p.m on June 26. You can vote once per day.

After voting closes, the winner will be featured in an exclusive Tri-Cities Best piece with behind-the-scenes footage.

Clinchfield Sub Station

As “Erwin’s best-kept secret,” Clinchfield Sub Station offers fresh-baked bread and hand-formed patties alongside fresh cheesecake and sweet tea. The sandwich shop takes its namesake from the Clinchfield Railroad, a route that ran coal throughout Appalachia.

Mid City Grill

With locations in both Kingsport and Johnson City, Mid City Grill offers a list of burgers with classic and gourmet toppings. The joint gets its name from its central location in downtown Johnson City and has served as a late-night oasis for years.

Pal’s Sudden Service

Pal’s locations are dotted throughout the Tri-Cities, with a reputation for speedy cooking and prompt drive-thru turnaround. With late local founder Pal Barger as a driving force, the chain achieved staple status in the region.

J’s Corner

A self-proclaimed dive restaurant, J’s Corner serves up American classics like fresh-made burgers, smoked BBQ and deep-fried hotdogs. Located in downtown Elizabethton, J’s also serves meat by the pound and sauce by the gallon.