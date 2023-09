(WJHL) – Hundreds of nominations were submitted, and four finalists have been chosen by the region to vie for the title of Tri-Cities Best Italian Food.

The finalists are Bella Vita, the Black Olive, Giuseppe’s and Raffaele’s.

You can vote for your favorite finalist once per day through Sept. 24. Voting will end at 11:59 p.m. that day. Cast your vote below: