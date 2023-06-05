(WJHL) – The hundreds of nominations submitted are a clear indicator that the Tri-Cities is passionate about ice cream, and News Channel 11 needs your final say to determine which local spot is the best.

Participants can vote for one finalist business per day until midnight on June 18. After that, the winner will receive an exclusive story and video on what sets them apart.

You can find each finalist and a short description below:

421 Creamery

This Mountain City business serves up Ashby’s Sterling Hard Ice Cream and specialty soft-serve flavorings. The “421” moniker comes from Highway 421, which runs through Johnson County.

Apple Creek Creamery

Apple Creek Creamery lives in a little building near 300 East Jackson Blvd. and serves up hand-made local ice cream. Flavor offerings include “Mom’s Apple Pie” and black raspberry, and they are the only locally-made entries on the list.

The Scoop

Based in Gray, The Scoop offers hand-dipped Blue Bell and Hershey’s ice cream. Guests can take advantage of a variety of weekly deals, like a buy-one-get-one scoop deal on Tuesdays and half-price banana splits on Thursdays.

The Southern Churn

The Southern Churn offers Ashby’s Ice Cream alongside homemade fudge and gifts in downtown Bristol, Virginia. One of the business’s most popular flavors is Jacked Up Tennessee Toffee with a sharp whiskey finish.