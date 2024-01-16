This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage.

(WJHL) – Thousands of nominations were submitted and four finalists have been chosen by the region to compete for the title of Tri-Cities Best Hair Salon or Barbershop.

In alphabetical order, the finalists with locations included are:

Beauty Shop in Jonesborough

Miabella’s Salon in Johnson City

Salon SOCA in Johnson City

The Lab Grooming Lounge in Johnson City

Vote below:

Voting will remain open until midnight on Jan. 28. You may vote for your favorite finalist once per day.

The winner will be featured on News Channel 11 and named the Tri-Cities Best Hair Salon or Barbershop.