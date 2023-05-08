(WJHL) – Tri-Cities residents are one step closer to naming their favorite fried chicken in the region, and News Channel 11 needs your vote to settle the matter. Finalists are in alphabetical order, and this month’s poll can be found below:

Nick’s Restaurant

Nick’s is a Kingsport culinary highlight and has served up local favorites since 1938. Originally founded by Nick Nave and then purchased by Clarence Hobbs, the business offers a classic take on fried chicken as well as some newer spicy options.

TasteBudz

This business sits in downtown Johnson City and has offered a rotating menu of southern favorites for decades. Owners Elmer and Lorraine Washington post the day’s menu on Facebook, and local fans flock to their outdoor eatery at the corner of South Roan Street and East Market Street.

The Kitchen at Grace Meadows Farm

The Kitchen is part of the larger Grace Meadows Farm experience and offers family-style dining with a selection of meats and sides. Fried Chicken for the table is a regular order for diners at the Jonesborough business, and owners Dan and Tammy pride themselves on the recipe’s southern charm.

Voodoo Chicken JC

Voodoo Chicken JC moved into its Commerce Street location last year, making it the youngest business in the running. The location was opened by Mid City Grill founder Jeffrey Pike and offers Nashville-style hot chicken and unique flavors inspired by South Korean cuisine.

Each participant can vote for their favorite once per day until polling closes at midnight on May 21.