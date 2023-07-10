This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage.

The Tri-Cities have spoken, but we need your input one more time before we can name the region’s best deli!

You can find a description of this month’s four finalists below:

Biggies Deli

This Greeneville business features local spins on deli classics like the Hillbilly Philly and a broccoli cheddar meatball sub. From fresh mozzarella to daily specials, there’s a little something new in each visit.

Clinchfield Sub Station

Erwin history played a large part in the creation of Clinchfield Sub Station, which pays homage to the Clinchfield Railroad that hauled coal and passengers all throughout Appalachia. Fresh-baked bread pairs with classic subs like French dip and Cordon Bleu.

Local’s Deli

Mountain City’s Local’s Deli bears the name of News Channel 11’s own Kasey Marler on its menu in the form of the “Messy Marler,” a BBQ chicken sandwich on sourdough with bacon, lettuce, tomato and a cheese mix. Many other names made the menu as well, like the “Ricky” and the “Lucy.”

Poor Trav’s Deli

Previously known as Blue Circle Market, Poor Trav’s is a staple of Elizabethton’s food scene. The business’s simple menu offers affordable sandwiches with a wide variety of toppings, including pickled eggs.

You can vote for your favorite nominee once per day until midnight on July 23. After that, the winner will work with News Channel 11 to produce an exclusive story on what sets them apart!