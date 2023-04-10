(WJHL) – Hundreds of nominations named four finalists for the region’s title of Best Bakery, and now it’s up to you to settle the question once and for all. Below you can find a brief description of each business and a poll:

Blackbird Bakery

Blackbird Bakery became a downtown Bristol staple in 2008, and offers a wide variety of late-night snacks ranging from doughnuts to specialty baklava and cakes. With an old-fashioned focus and selection of fresh-baked breads like local sourdough, fans can be found lounging in the business at all hours.

Cake Pump Bakery

This in-home bakery largely focuses on custom orders for weddings and parties. Run by Tonya Poteet, Cake Pump’s creations can range from simple to extravagant. Her creations regularly receive high praise from customers and guests alike.

The Crumbum

Kingsport’s Crumbum presents itself as a full-time bakery and part-time gallery all wrapped into a coffeehouse. The Kingsport-native-run business hopes customers will enjoy local creations on the wall while savoring local flavors in the cup and on the plate.

Peggy Ann Bakery

This straightforward bakery lives in Greeneville and offers high-quality takes on the goods expected out of a sweets shop each day. Keeping an eye on the business’s social media can tip you off to some unique offerings that pop up, like a blueberry doughnut topped with cheesecake bites.