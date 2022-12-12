This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven segment of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Nominees are written in, and winners are chosen by popular vote.

(WJHL) – We’re one step closer to crowning the best steak in the Tri-Cities, but we need your help to do so. After hundreds of nominations, these finalists (placed in alphabetical order) are open for voting:

Americano Steak House

This Roan Mountain, Tennessee eatery is relatively new to the local food scene but has made a splash in the region. As a veteran-owned, locally-operated steakhouse, Americano operates by the mantra “do ordinary things, extraordinarily well.”

The Butcher’s Block

The Butcher’s Block is a Greeneville staple and offers a selection of midwestern Angus beef cooked to order. Most steaks on the restaurant’s menu are market priced since their sourcing is so specific. A wider menu of southern cuisine rounds out the eatery’s regular offerings.

Label Restaurant

Located in downtown Johnson City, Label Restaurant is one of StirFry group’s crown jewels after a 2016 rework. You can find filet mignon, dry-aged prime ribeye and a rotating cast of chef’s choice cuts on the menu. Each dish is wood-fired and grilled to order.

Whistle Stop

This Tusculum-based spot offers classic southern steak with relatively few frills. From tender filets to hearty 16oz ribeye, few leave Whistle Stop hungry. Regular changes are made to the menu and announced on the business’s Facebook page.

You can vote for your favorite every day until midnight, Dec. 26.