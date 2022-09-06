(WJHL) – After nominations poured in from viewers, four finalists have been chosen to compete for the title of Best Local Mexican Food. The four finalists received the most nominations from News Channel 11 viewers.

Voting will remain open until midnight on September 25, and you may vote for your favorite eatery once every day. The winner with the most votes will receive a story from News Channel 11 showing the region why it is the best.

Amigo Mexican Restaurant

With four locations in Northeast Tennessee, Amigo Mexican Restaurant (typically referred to as “Amigos”) actually got its start in Chattanooga. The locations have since spread to include two in Johnson City, one in Elizabethton and one in Jonesborough.

The restaurant prides itself on its “creamy queso and crunchy chimichangas,” according to its website.

El Charolais

Known affectionately by Jonson City natives as “El Kroger,” El Charolais Mexican Grill & Taqueria has been serving authentic Mexican food to Johnson City since the early 2000s, according to its website. There are three El Charolais locations, including the restaurant and bar near Kroger and ETSU.

The restaurant family states everything at El Charolais is made fresh each day.

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant

Founded originally in Lynchburg, Virginia before growing into the Tri-Cities, La Carreta Mexican Restaurant has been in the region for decades. The restaurant’s website states that the owners of the restaurant family opened locations in Bristol, Kingsport and Gray in 1990.

Tracing their owners’ roots to Jalisco, Mexico, La Carreta offers a wide menu of authentic cuisine.

Santa Fe Mexican Grill

Located on E Stone Drive in Kingsport, Santa Fe Mexican Grill offers a long list of menu options, including seafood, nachos, quesadillas, burritos and more. The restaurant prides itself on both its food and its margaritas and other drinks.

With the only other location in Greensboro, NC, the Kingsport location is the primarily spot for local Santa Fe fans.