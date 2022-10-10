(WJHL) — Nominations poured into the News Channel 11 newsroom in early October, and now, viewers have chosen the finalists for the Tri-Cities Best Coffee.

Voting will remain open until Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m., and votes are accepted once daily. The coffee shop with the most votes will receive a free feature story published on WJHL.com and aired on TV that shows the community what earned it the title.

Brewrista and the Bean — Johnson City

This self-described local artisan coffee shop located at 407 S. Roan St. in Suite 109 boasts a 4.9-star rating from nearly 100 Google reviews. The menu gets creative with brews such as the raspberry mocha, a cold brew called black pearl, cinnamon-mixed drinks and more. Brewrista encourages its coffee connoisseurs to bring a board game or book and stay awhile, fostering a friendly, down-to-earth atmosphere for its guests

Dos Gatos Coffee Bar — Johnson City

Excellent and exciting coffee — that’s what this downtown coffee bar has to offer, according to its website. Dos Gatos has snagged a 4.6-star average from nearly 300 Google reviews. With menu items like the Kalita wave, flavorful and energy-boosting macchiatos and more, Dos Gatos has the right cup of joe no matter the coffee enthusiast. It’s located at 238 E. Main St. and blends ingredients from a regional roaster Counter Culture Coffee out of Durham, North Carolina.

South Fork Coffee — Bluff City

A perfect 5/5-star rating — that’s what South Fork Coffee has earned from 25 Google reviews. The specialty coffee shop created by Impact Community Center opened a mere seven months ago and garnered enough nominations to land on the Tri-Cities Best Coffee voting board. This coffee shop is a nonprofit, and the sales are donation-based. Menu items include classic espressos, lattes, cappuccinos and more — with baked goods such as cinnamon rolls, bagels, muffins and scones to pair with the in-house brews.

The Coffee Company — Elizabethton

Nestled in the heart of downtown Elizabethton, this family-owned coffee shop also functions as a full-service restaurant, brewing up the coffee of the day while dishing out specialty sandwiches and other handhelds like wraps, croissants, paninis and more. The Coffee Company boasts a 4.7-star review on Google from nearly 650 reviewers. The shop is located at 444 E. Elk Ave. and also sells its brews online here.