This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven segment of News Channel 11’s community coverage.

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – Over the course of the year, News Channel 11 has asked the Tri-Cities “Who’s the best?” in several categories.

News Channel 11 has covered multiple categories, and the viewers have provided the answers. Let’s take a look back and highlight the winners of Tri-Cities Best categories this year.

BEST DINER – BLUFF CITY DINER

This diner has options for everyone, whether you like some traditional southern cooking or something lighter like a BLT.

Owner Kristi Robert said that she’s run the diner for about fifteen years. She said it’s the variety that keeps customers coming back.

Robert said one of the keys to the diner’s success has been consistent staff throughout the years.

BEST DELI – CLINCHFIELD SUB STATION

Viewers voted the best place to grab a sub as Clinchfield Sub Station.

The Erwin business has plenty of options for customers to choose from. Co-owner Susan Miller said that owning this business was a dream for years.

Clinchfield was named a finalist in another Tri-Cities Best category, the Best Burger, in 2022.

BEST SUSHI – YUIMARU KITCHEN

Yuimaru Kitchen is the place that viewers said has the Best Sushi in the Tri-Cities.

Owners Richard Nguru and Ryan Ho-Jung Kim said that teamwork was essential in the early days of building this business.

Nguru said that there are plenty of options on the menu for everyone to enjoy. He said everything is made fresh, whether it’s the tuna, salmon or seabass.

BEST PIZZA – GREG’S PIZZA

Greg’s Pizza has been in Johnson City since 1963, and voters said that it’s Tri-Cities Best Pizza.

Most diners are used to triangle slices, but Greg’s cuts its pizza into famous strips. The restaurant follows the Chicago-style method of covering its toppings with sauce instead of cheese.

Greg’s is one of the longest-running pizza spots in Johnson City.

BEST WINGS – J’S CORNER

J’s Corner has been in Carter County for years, and voters crowned it Tri-Cities Best Wings.

A special smoking process that includes several steps sets this place apart. A unique sauce is added to the wings after the frying process.

A fan-favorite seasoning is said to potentially be bottled and sold in stores in the future.

BEST FRIED CHICKEN – TASTEBUDZ

Tastebudz was the viewers’ choice as Tri-Cities Best Fried Chicken.

The business has been around for over 20 years in Johnson City. The Washington family said that the secret to their success is providing a taste of home.

The business features a rotating menu that gives guests plenty of options. However, it’s the ‘Budz Rub’ seasoning that sets their chicken apart.

BEST SEAFOOD – RIVERFRONT SEAFOOD COMPANY

The region voted the Model City’s Riverfront Seafood Company as Tri-Cities Best Seafood.

The business is no stranger to winning awards. TripAdvisor chose the restaurant as the second-best hidden gem restaurant in the country.

The business provides a view of the Holston River on its back patio. Although viewers voted for the seafood, Riverfront has a big menu for even the pickiest of eaters.

BEST ITALIAN FOOD – THE BLACK OLIVE

Viewers voted The Black Olive as Tri-Cities Best Italian Food.

The restaurant has locations in Elizabethton, Jonesborough and Johnson City.

The Bowtie Chicken is a fan favorite, but the restaurant has plenty of options for customers to enjoy.

The business’s popularity has grown so much that it’s offering catering to reach more customers in the area.

BEST ICE CREAM – THE SCOOP

The Scoop is relatively new to the area, but customers made their voices heard to name it Tri-Cities Best Ice Cream.

The Scoop has flavors for everyone whether you’re into more traditional ones like vanilla or are looking for something more outside of the box.

BEST BAKERY – BLACKBIRD BAKERY

Blackbird Bakery has been a Stateline staple for years, and it’s the Tri-Cities Best Bakery, as chosen by News Channel 11 viewers.

Cookies, cannolis and doughnuts are just a few of the sweet treats on the menu.

The bakery’s popularity has grown so much that there are plans to expand the kitchen and storage space to better serve its customers.