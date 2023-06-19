This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Hundreds of nominations and votes placed several local businesses within reach of the title of Best Ice Cream:

421 Creamery

Apple Creek Creamery

The Southern Churn

Each nomination is a privilege, and each vote is an honor.

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Nash family set out with a mission in mind for The Scoop Ice Cream Parlor.

“We wanted to have kind of a family-friendly environment where we could share our faith with folks as they came in and out,” Lori Nash, co-owner of The Scoop, told News Channel 11. “We also wanted a place where families could gather again after the pandemic. Everyone was so used to being separated and everything. Everybody, I think, was sort of hungry for that and they needed a place where they could feel comfortable coming.”

From the get-go, the Nashes have focused on building relationships with their customers and facilitating fellowship at their business.

“We wanted to give the community a place to gather,” Lori said. “And then we also wanted to share our love of ice cream.”

As an ice cream shop, The Scoop pulls off the rare feat of offering multiple suppliers in one location. Visitors can choose between 32 different flavors in either Blue Bell or Hershey’s varieties. With that many options, Nash hopes that each customer finds something worth coming back for.

“We get lots of repeat customers,” Lori said. “We’ll say ‘Hey, do you want the usual?’ and they always smile and say ‘Yeah.’ They’re glad to have a place where they have a usual order.”

The Scoop is a family business too, and Lori was quick to thank those involved:

Mike Nash – Co-Owner

Becca Nash – General Manager

Sharlie Permilia (Grandma) – Behind The Scenes Support

The Scoopettes – The Scoop’s force of local workers

“We have a lot of local students who grew up in this area,” Lori said. “They’re just as invested in this business as we are.”

The Scoop wants to make sure that locals and visitors alike can find a comfortable, inviting business to visit. The ice cream is just a bonus.

“We’re a faith-filled, family-friendly environment,” Lori said. “We’re clean, we like to provide a nice place for people to come and enjoy time with their families.”