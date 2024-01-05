This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven segment of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Your votes placed The Bristol Bar at Hard Rock Bristol Casino as the Tri-Cities’ Best Cocktails, among several finalists also chosen by viewers:

Fusion

The Reserve

The Windsor Speakeasy

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Bar has been serving up cocktails since the Hard Rock Bristol Casino opened its doors in 2022.

The casino staple focuses on providing a drink experience that’s perfectly catered to the 12,000 guests that they serve monthly.

Food and Beverage Vice President Sun Woo Choi has been with the Hard Rock team in Bristol for about two months. He said that it’s important to provide guests with a great experience.

“It’s definitely a part of our model to love all, serve all and all is one,” Choi said. “That’s very important for us as a department and for our bartenders.”

Blythe Eads has been a bartender with The Bristol Bar since its opening. She said that all the bartenders work closely to come up with new drink ideas.

“We have a really close connection,” Eads said. “When we come up with the cocktails, we all work together.”

There are plenty of specialty drinks and classic cocktails on the menu. Eads said that their Bourbon Legend is the most popular drink on the menu. It’s a mix of blackberries, brown sugar syrup, bourbon, lemonade and soda water.

Eads said that they spend plenty of time coming up with different cocktails and garnishes for them.

Choi said The Bristol Bar focuses on having a strong bond with the community and its guests. He said that serving good cocktails starts with having a passionate team.

“It’s the passion and how much our bartenders care about what they serve and definitely that’s part of our brand,” Choi said. “We just want to get what’s best for our guests and create a great entertainment value for them.”