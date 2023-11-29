This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven segment of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Your votes placed Pizza Plus as the Tri-Cities’ Best Salad, among several finalists also chosen by viewers:

Chop House

Cootie Browns

Rocky’s Pizza

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mike Orzechowski has been in the food service business for over four decades.

A dream of his was to work for himself, and he did just that in 2012 when he became the owner and operator of Pizza Plus in Jonesborough.

His 11-year run in charge has been a journey for the cancer survivor. But now, Orzechowski’s Pizza Plus is earning recognition from the Tri-Cities region.

Although pizza is in the name, it’s the salad that viewers said is Tri-Cities’ Best. The famous salad is the first thing guests see when they walk into the Jonesborough location.

Orzechowski said the salad bar is perfectly crafted for its customers.

“We put a salad bar in with items that we know people are going to eat,” Orzechowski said. “The salad bar is open all day long, and we have tons of people come in and get a salad to-go.”

There’s plenty to choose from at Pizza Plus. It serves as both a buffet-style and sit-down restaurant with a wide-reaching menu. Pizza, salads and pasta are just a few of the dishes Pizza Plus serves.

Manager April Tyree said Pizza Plus’s salads are freshly made for customers.

“All the salad is fresh prepped every morning,” Tyree said. “We cut it all up and make sure everything is quality.”

Orzechowski said Pizza Plus has a strong relationship with the Jonesborough community. He said they’ve hosted numerous community events and have several community partners.

Photo: WJHL

Although he loves the food, Orzechowski said that it’s the hometown impact that makes Pizza Plus the best.

“We try to be a good neighbor,” Orzechowski said. “We do things with all the schools and people respect that.”

Tyree shared a similar feeling as Orzechowski. She said it’s a goal of the restaurant to ensure everyone who walks through the doors feels like family.

“We try to serve them just like we would our family,” Tyree said.