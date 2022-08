(WJHL) – It’s time for the Tri-Cities to speak once again: who has the best Mexican food in the region?

From creamy queso to tasty tortillas, the Tri-Cities is home to dozens of businesses that share their culture as much as their cuisine. Make sure to nominate your favorite by midnight, September 4.

Four finalists will be chosen based off the most nominations. After that, the News Channel 11 viewers can vote daily for their favorite.