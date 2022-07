(WJHL) – For the third installment of Tri-Cities Best, News Channel 11 wants to know which local Barbecue joint reigns supreme.

From smoky burnt ends to fall-off-the-bone ribs, make sure to nominate your favorite BBQ location below:

The nomination period closes at midnight on July 9, and the four finalists who received the most nominations will duke it out for the title starting July 11. Voting for finalists will last until midnight July 24.