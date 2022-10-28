(WJHL) – From fresh-pressed juices to light, fluffy crepes, Tri-Cities residents looking for a good mid-day meal have plenty of options. For that reason, News Channel 11 is asking our viewers to name their favorite brunch location.

Nominations will remain open until midnight on Nov. 6, and a vote between the four most-nominated local businesses will determine a final winner. Make sure to name your favorite for a chance at a behind-the-scenes look at what makes them so great.

Each reader can submit one nomination.