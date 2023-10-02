(WJHL) – The Tri-Cities area might not be coastal, but there is no shortage of places to find great seafood.

Whether it’s shrimp, oysters, snapper or another delicacy from the sea, the Tri-Cities is ready to serve it up. News Channel 11 and WJHL.com want to know which business has the most top-notch seafood.

Nominate your favorite restaurant for the title of Tri-Cities Best Seafood by filling out the form below. Nominations will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8.

The four seafood restaurants with the most nominations will be named finalists. The Tri-Cities will vote for their favorite of the finalists for two weeks when a winner will be crowned. The winner will be featured on News Channel 11 and WJHL.com, receive a winner’s plaque and will hold the title of Tri-Cities Best Seafood.