(WJHL) – Sweltering iron. Swirling smoke. Searing meat. These are some of the things that mix to create the ideal steak, and News Channel 11 wants to know which restaurant has these elements in perfect balance.

Submit your nomination for the best steak in the Tri-Cities below:

Nominations close at midnight on December 10, and each reader can submit only one.

After nominations are counted, the top four nominees will be put to a vote for a final winner from December 12 to December 26. The winner will receive an exclusive News Channel 11 piece on what exactly makes their steak special.