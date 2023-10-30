This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage.

(WJHL) – Whether you like veggies or pasta, salads take center stage in this edition of Tri-Cities Best.

Nominate your favorite restaurant with the best salad before midnight on Nov. 5. Once the votes are tallied, the four local restaurants with the most nominations will be named finalists.

The restaurant with the highest number of votes will be named Tri-Cities Best Salad, and News Channel 11 will feature the winner in a story highlighting what makes that restaurant stand out.