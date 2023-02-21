This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage.

(WJHL) – The time has come.

Pizza, a Johnson City crown jewel and regional favorite, is now on the table for Tri-Cities Best.

Each participant can nominate one local pizza peddler for the coveted title of the ultimate slice. No chains may be nominated.

Nominations will close at midnight on March 5. You have until then to garner support for your favorite and help them become one of the four finalists.

After that, voting will separate the best from the rest. The winner will receive an exclusive story on what sets them apart from the competition.