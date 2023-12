This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage.

(WJHL) — We want to know who you think has the best cocktails in the Tri-Cities.

Nominate your favorite place to grab a cocktail just before midnight on Dec. 10. The four places with the most nominations will be named finalists. Those four finalists will move on to the voting stage to see who has the Tri-Cities Best Cocktails.