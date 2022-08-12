(WJHL) – As part of ongoing Tri-Cities Best voting for the region’s best Food Truck, News Channel 11 has compiled more information on each of the four finalists picked by voters and their specialties.

Alley Kat

Phillies, Phillies and a few more Phillies — that’s what Alley Kat is known for. Whether it’s the classic Cheese Whiz and steak or a buffalo chicken concoction, there are plenty of good options to pick from.

Based in Johnson City, the truck’s new ownership has brought the business back in force. Every sandwich can be upgraded to a waffle fry bowl, and true protein addicts can pick up an order of deep-fried chicken wings as well.

While the truck can usually be found on Ashe Street, make sure to check its Facebook page for weekly location lineups.

Bristol Berry Bowls

Bristol Berry Bowls serves snacks for the health-conscious and sweet tooth alike, with a wide array of fresh fruits, acai and superfoods.

The dishes offered by the Bristol-based business are as Instagram-able as they are edible, and pops up all throughout the region every day but Monday and Sunday.

Their Facebook page is the place to catch weekly special flavors and offers, usually with a local flair.

JP’s Kitchen on Wheels

JP’s kitchen can be spotted in Gray from Thursday to Saturday and usually sports an array of fresh catches alongside country staples. From Alaskan Whitefish to tried-and-true chicken tenders, JP’s kitchen serves up deep-friend classics.

The truck’s Facebook page sports photos of massive jumbo shrimp, piles of popcorn shrimp and hand-rolled hushpuppies. On special occasions, treats like fried oysters and frog legs might just grace your plate.

JP’s Kitchen On Wheels also takes business calls, so your next employee gift could be a standout food truck parked outside the office.

Noli

Noli Truck spends its waking hours at Scott’s Farm Market in Erwin, turning out fresh-grown produce and new creations for locals and visitors to try.

From tacos to piles of gourmet fries, Noli is known for a blend of exotic dishes and twists on local cuisine.

New menus are posted to the truck’s Facebook page regularly, with punny names like Fowl Play chicken tacos and spicy Catfish Crude filets.

The truck’s Instagram page is full of new dishes, including a savory “Hot Box” spicy french fry bowl.

Out of these four, make sure to vote for your favorite. Each voter can cast one vote every day, and voting closes at midnight on August 21.