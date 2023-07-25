This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Hundreds of nominations and votes placed several local businesses within reach of the title of Best Deli:

Biggies Deli

Local’s Deli

Poor Trav’s Deli

Each nomination is a privilege, and each vote is an honor.

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Miller family dreamt for years of having their own restaurant, and their patience paid off as they turned the Clinchfield Sub Station in Erwin into a pillar of the community.

After thousands of votes, Clinchfield Sub Station was selected as the winner of Tri-Cities Best Deli.

Photo: The Miller family said consistency is key in each of the sandwiches made at the Clinchfield Sub Station. (WJHL)

Co-owner Susan Miller said owning their own restaurant in their community had been a longtime goal.

“It’s something that we have talked about since our kids were little that we wanted to do and, of course, we were off in our careers and our respective paths, and one of the fortunate things is this became an opportunity for us a couple of years ago,” Miller said.

Miller and her family operate the deli, and they hope that family feel extends to each customer who passes through the door.

“When you come in here, you’re not just a transaction to us, you are part of our family,” she said. “We are part of this community, and this is the best community to be a part of because they show us love as well.”

According to Miller, consistency is key at the Clinchfield Sub Station. Each sandwich and menu item is made with the same attention to detail and craftsmanship.

“We are very consistent in the food that you get,” Miller said. “What you get one month, you’re going to get exactly the same the next month.”

Keeping that level of quality requires fresh products, which Clinchfield Sub Station prides itself on.

“We wanted to make sure that we stayed consistent, had a little something as far as a deli goes, and with it that was down to slicing fresh meats- even having bologna and things like that that you don’t get everywhere,” Miller said. “So I feel like that really engrains that it really is very much a deli.”

Clinchfield Sub Station specializes in more than just club sandwiches; the restaurant was also nominated and named a finalist for the Tri-Cities Best Burger in 2022.

Sweet tooths can also be sated at Clinchfield Sub Station, as the Steam Whistle Bakery also operates inside. Katie Steiger of the bakery told News Channel 11 she had been looking for a way to stay in Erwin full-time and loved the deli’s sandwiches and the Miller family.

“I got to talking to Susan, and the needed fresh desserts, and I could supply it,” Steiger said. “They’re good people, it’s good food. They serve people locally, they know everybody’s names.”

Steiger said the bakery switches up baked goods to see what pairs best with the deli’s sandwiches, but the cheesecake has been the far and away best-seller.