This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven segment of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Your votes placed Riverfront Seafood Company as the Tri-Cities’ Best Seafood, among several finalists also chosen by viewers:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Russ Burdine and Riverfront Seafood Company are no strangers to winning awards.

After just recently receiving a national honor from TripAdvisor, the locals are getting vocal about their favorite seafood spot, Riverfront Seafood Company.

Russ and Serena Burdine bought the restaurant back in 2019 after working for the previous ownership for two years.

The popular seafood restaurant is a draw for many across the Tri-Cities and beyond. Russ Burdine said that they feel the love from the community every day. He said that love expands well beyond the area with guests from outside the area coming to visit daily.

“We love our community and everything that they do for us,” Burdine said. “It’s really cool that somebody would drive all the way from Chattanooga to be here.”

The name of the restaurant tells the story of the experience that it can provide its guests. Riverfront is located right on the Holston River in Kingsport. The back patio gives customers a close-up view of the river. Burdine said they try to give their guest the best experience possible.

“People love the view,” Burdine said. “Thank goodness we do a good enough job with the food that they come back for the food as well.”

Riverfront’s menu goes beyond seafood, and they have plenty of options for even the pickiest of eaters. Burdine said that ribeye, chicken and several different pasta dishes are on the menu.

He said that the Riverfront Combo and the Captain’s Platter are the two fan favorites on the menu.

Whether you think it’s the food or the scenic view that makes Riverfront Tri-Cities Best, Burdine said that it’s his team that deserves the credit.

“The food is amazing but it’s our team hands down,” Burdine said. “They do such an amazing job of doing things right.”

Burdine said to keep a close eye on their social media for updates in November.