This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage.

(WJHL) – Tri-Cities small business owners and staff have been hard at work over the last year, and News Channel 11’s Tri-Cities Best has spotlighted several after our viewers voted them as their favorites.

Tennessee Hills Brewstillery won the first-ever Tri-Cities Best vote, earning owner Stephen Callahan and head brewer Danny Smith high praise in the already-competitive craft brewing scene of Johnson City. Now the duo are hoping to expand to regional offerings.

Pal’s Sudden Service won the title of Best Burger with their Big Pal, and boasts the highest location count of any Tri-Cities Best winner on this list.

Ridgewood BBQ emerged victorious from Tri-Cities Best’s most intense poll, with over 3,000 readers making their voice heard. Ridgewood netted over 1,400 of those and the title of Best BBQ in the Tri-Cities for their unique style of griddle-cooked sliced meats. The Proffitt family maintains a no-changes policy that ensures you’re getting exactly what you came for every time.

Alley Kat spent a while closed before winning Tri-Cities Best and was reopened by Paezha McCartt and Austin Britt. The two were new to the food scene but chose to buy the business as fans of the former location. From smothered waffle fries to loaded-down Philly sandwiches, the trailer offers several classic choices.

El Charolais is better known as “El Kroger” to the crowd seen enjoying its menu, and the title of Best Mexican Food was one of many awarded to the business. Juan Jesus Jauregu, AKA Chuy, builds a connection with as many guests as he can. The restaurant is known for its expansive taco menu with traditional meats Chuy grew up with.

South Fork Coffee snagged another win for Bluff City with its nonprofit business model. The location’s profits go to the Impact Community Center, an organization that provides spaces and infrastructure for other nonprofits in Bluff City. A strong offering of Counter Culture beans mixed with a pared-down menu means guests can expect a consistent, quality brew from manager Joshua Church and crew.

The Groovy Smoothie occupies a corner spot in Downtown Erwin that serves as an ideal stop in town. The Best Brunch-winner serves up gourmet smoothies and energizing bowls that are customized to the buyer’s liking. First-time business owner Alex Peterson said the venture is a way for her to give back to the community.

Americano Steak House’s victory in the last Tri-Cities Best vote of the year lit up the small town of Roan Mountain during Christmastime. The location was opened in mid-2021 and brought brand-new offerings to the community in the form of flame-grilled local steaks with a side of personal connection. The restaurant is shaping up to be a dining destination for foodies from around the region with hopes to keep building next year.