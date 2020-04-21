While Tennessee State Parks prepare to reopen, popular trailheads remain closed

When Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Monday that he would let the safer-at-home order expire on April 30, he made another announcement: starting April 24, most Tennessee State Parks would reopen for day-use.

However, some of Northeast Tennessee’s most popular trailheads will remain closed because they’re on National Forest Service land.

Many of these trailheads are on the Appalachian Trail and include:

Roan Mountain and Carvers Gap – Cherokee and Pisgah National Forests

Hampton and Dennis Cove Trailheads (Laurel Falls) – Cherokee National Forest

Osborne Farm – Cherokee National Forest

Max Patch – Cherokee and Pisgah National Forests

Wayah Bald – Nantahala National Forest

Cheoah Bald – Nantahala National Forest

Lovers Leap – Pisgah National Forest

The closures follow guidance from the CDC on COVID-19.

Some hikers that Trail Team 11 have spoken to in the past don’t realize that Carvers Gap and popular spots on the Roan Mountain ridgeline such as Jane Bald and Grassy Ridge aren’t part of the state park system.

In this time when space is needed, many are finding solace and satisfaction in the great outdoors. Please follow local guidance on stay at home orders, and contact your local forest or grassland for current status before deciding to visit.

While the National Forest Service has not laid out any repercussions for those caught breaking the rules, managers noted that those getting outside needed to be careful.

“USDA Forest Service managers remind national forest visitors to recreate responsibly by avoiding gathering in groups of more than ten people and not engaging in high-risk activities, like rock climbing, that increase the chance of injury or distress. Also note that law enforcement and search and rescue operations may be limited due to COVID-19.”

The Tennessee State Parks are also reminding visitors that just because they’re reopening, doesn’t mean visitors should run amok. They say social distancing will still be necessary, to not visit if you’re sick and bring hand sanitizer.

They also said that they could limit access to areas.

“If parks are full, consider coming back at a different time. Consider coming earlier in the day to allow for plenty of time if an area is full and you need to adjust your plans. Tennessee State Parks may limit access to certain parks or areas if capacity is reached.”

There’s also the question of which parks will reopen on April 24. While Governor Lee indicated that most parks will, but a full list had not been posted online when this article was published.

Regardless, Tennessee State Parks asked that visitors only go to parks near them and not travel long distances to enjoy the outdoors.

