Warriors’ Path State Park announces ‘Weekends at the Park’ program series

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Warriors’ Path State Park has announced a new program series in time for the fall.

The announcement comes as the park’s ‘Summer in the Park’ season ends.

According to Ranger Marty Silver, ‘Weekends at the Park’ begins August 21 with two programs that evening.

“However, at a time when many people are unable to travel, and are eager to enjoy the Great Tennessee Outdoors, we have decided to continue offering nature discovery activities on weekends into the fall,” Silver wrote in an email.

According to Silver, these activities are in addition to the new Hands-On Nature Education for Youth (H.O.N.E.Y.) programs during the week. That program was created due to students learning virtually due to the pandemic. H.O.N.E.Y. replaces Silver’s famous in-classroom visits featuring animals and plants.

Scheduled events for ‘Weekends in the Park’ include talks about flora and fauna at the park, campfires, hikes and Sunday morning worship at the campground.

Social distancing is required. Space is limited for the activities.

Details and registration is available on the Warriors’ Path State Park website.