Visitor center, campground to reopen at Cumberland Gap National Historic Park

(WJHL) – The National Park Service announced that the Visitor Center and campground at Cumberland Gap National Historic Park will reopen this week.

According to a release, the Visitor Center will reopen June 9. The Wilderness Road Campground will open on june 11.

The reopenings are the latest after COVID-19 closed the park.

The Visitor Center will be open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily. Some areas in the center will remain closed for the time being. Only 10 people are allowed inside at a time.

Rangers will also be staffing an outside information desk to minimize the number of people inside.

The Wilderness Road Campground sites will be available on a first come, first served basis. Fees are being collected in an iron tube at the entrance. Campers should pay cash.

All park visitors are asked to continue maintaining social distancing, wear masks when appropriate and postpone visits if not feeling well.