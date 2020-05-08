Virginia State Parks detail plans to reopen campgrounds

(WJHL) – The Virginia State Parks have stated in a release that they are planning to reopen campgrounds May 22.

This is in light of Governor Ralph Northam’s announcement on Friday.

According to the release, “Guests who had a camping reservation canceled with a check-in before May 21 and with a check-out after May 22 will have the portion of their stay after May 21 automatically rescheduled. Those who would like to stay during the available portion of their reservation must update their check-in and payment option.”

Virginia State Parks said the fastest way to update that information should visit the Reserve America website.

Campers with reservations beginning May 22 and later will not need to take action.

“This public health emergency has affected nearly every aspect of how we operate” said Virginia State Parks Director Melissa Baker. “While we work to safely navigate through the weeks ahead, we are happy to open more of our facilities to the public who will benefit from the increased access to the natural and historical resources the parks provide.”

Restrooms and campground bathhouses will open starting May 21. Other park facilities, such as camp stores, visitors centers and picnic shelters, will stay closed.

You can find more about which trails, parks and forests are open by visiting the Trail Team 11 page.